All the Trump-Era Changes That Affect Your Health

The mere existence of Donald Trump has been affecting people's health in various ways since even before the inauguration. But now his administration is bringing about more tangible change to America's health and healthcare system, by dismantling the Affordable Care Act, overhauling the Food and Drug Administration, and nominating pro-life justices to the Supreme Court, among other things. This post will be continuously updated as Congress passes legislation and President Trump signs executive orders and laws.

February 17

Senate confirms EPA critic Scott Pruitt to run the EPA

Why you should care: Pruitt sued the EPA more than a dozen times during the Obama administration as Oklahoma's Attorney general; he challenged the agency's authority to regulate smog, carbon emissions from power plants, toxic mercury pollution, and more. His confirmation means there are even more foxes guarding the henhouse, to borrow Chuck Schumer's analogy about Health Secretary Tom Price.

What happened: The senate voted 52-46 to approve him, with two Democrats (Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota) voting for him and one Republican (Susan Collins of Maine) voting against. Democrats held the floor for hours overnight to try to delay a vote until after his office releases thousands of emails between Pruitt and oil, gas and coal companies. Yesterday, a judge ruled that the emails had to be released by Tuesday. But now, Pruitt is already confirmed.

House votes to let states block Planned Parenthood from family planning funding

Why you should care: Allowing states to deny funding to healthcare providers like Planned Parenthood simply because they offer abortion services will only reduce access to other essential services they provide, like birth control and STD testing. Consider this your cue to call your Senator to vote against House Joint Resolution 43.

What happened: A measure disapproving of an Obama Administration rule to protect Title X family planning funding passed the House by a vote of 230-188. Health experts seriously doubt that community health centers, which do not specialize in reproductive health, can pick up the slack if family planning clinics lose funding. (See Item from January 30 for more context on Title X.) The Senate still has to vote on the resolution, which only needs 51 votes to pass.

February 16

Trump overturned a rule to protect streams from coal mining waste

Why you should care: Trump dismissed a measure that would have protected waterways from coal mining pollution as a "job-killing rule."

What happened: Under the Obama administration, the Interior Department finalized a so-called stream protection rule (see item from February 2 for more info) but Trump's Congress quickly moved to dismantle it using the Congressional Review Act. The Senate passed a measure of disapproval on February 2, one day after the House approved it. Trump signed it into law on Thursday.

The IRS said it would ease enforcement of the ACA's individual mandate

Why you should care: Health insurers need both healthy and less-healthy people (aka the risk pool) to buy coverage in order to cover costs. Not enforcing coverage requirements (aka not enforcing the individual mandate) means fewer healthy people will buy in. As a result, insurers will lose money and either charge more, drop out, or both.

What happened: The Internal Revenue Service told tax preparers it was abandoning plans to automatically reject tax returns that didn't indicate if the people filing had health insurance in 2016. In a statement, the IRS cited President Trump's January 20 executive order, which gave federal agencies the authority to ease 'economic and regulatory burdens' of the ACA, as the impetus for the change. It noted, however, that "legislative provisions of the ACA law are still in force until changed by the Congress, and taxpayers remain required to follow the law and pay what they may owe." Meaning the IRS won't reject returns outright but might follow up with taxpayers later. Key word being "might." The IRS quietly made this move on February 6 but it was only reported this week.



Department of health proposes 2018 insurance changes

Why you should care: This appears to be the next step in undermining the ACA.

What happened: The Health and Human Services Department proposed a rule meant to keep insurers AND healthy customers in the individual marketplace during the transition to whatever alternative Republicans come up with to replace Obamacare—or so it claims. The rule would shorten the enrollment window for 2018 plans from three months to six weeks (this was already planned for 2019). You can still get insurance outside of that period if you have a qualifying life event like getting married, having a child, or losing your job, but in the past, only half of people applying for special enrollment had to provide documentation first. The new rule would require all people in these cases to be pre-screened. These provisions are allegedly intended to reduce the number of people who wait three months to buy insurance until they get sick or need it, but critics say the changes will make it harder to enroll and will reduce the number of healthy people in insurers' risk pools. The rule is open for public comment through March 7.



February 15

The Senate voted to override a rule against certain mentally ill people buying guns

Why you should care: The measure is a weakening of the federal background check system and NRA-endorsed President Trump is expected to sign it.

What happened: The Senate voted 57-43 on House Joint Resolution 40, a measure that formally disapproves of an Obama-era rule which would have prevented about 75,000 people on mental disorders who receive disability benefits from purchasing a firearm. (For more about this rule, see the item from February 2.) Under the Congressional Review Act, a rule finalized in the final 60 days of a president's term can be undone if both chambers pass a resolution of disapproval with a simple majority and the new president signs it.

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Trump's vaccine panel is moving forward

Why you should care: Not only does a federal commission on vaccine safety already exist, but large-scale studies have repeatedly failed to establish a link between childhood vaccines and autism.

What happened: Kennedy said back on January 10 that he accepted a position within the Trump administration as chair of a panel on vaccine safety. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in a statement hours later that while the then president-elect was "exploring the possibility of forming a commission on Autism...no decisions have been made at this time." Now, Kennedy says it's his understanding that the commission is still being developed. He made the comments at a Washington DC event with vaccine skeptic Robert DeNiro, whose son has autism.

February 13

David Shulkin confirmed as head of Veterans Affairs

Why you should care: Shulkin wants to majorly reform the VA, which still hasn't solved structural problems that led to a 2014 wait-times scandal. In Arizona alone, at least 40 vets died while they waited for appointments.

What happened: Shulkin has been the VA undersecretary for health since July 2015, making him the only holdover from the Obama administration among Trump's cabinet picks. He received bipartisan support and was confirmed in a unanimous 100-0 vote. Shulkin, a doctor and former healthcare executive, is the first head of the VA in history without military experience. He wants to allow vets to get care in private health facilities when necessary to reduce wait times and he oversaw the implementation of the emergency Veterans Choice Program, which subsidized care and is set to expire in August or whenever funding runs out.

The House fights over a death with dignity law

Why you should care: Conservatives who claim they favor small government are legislating your healthcare. Again.

What happened: A House of Representatives committee will vote today on whether to send a resolution to the House floor that would block a Washington DC "death with dignity" law. The law, signed in December by DC mayor Muriel Bowser, would allow terminally ill people to end their lives with the help of a physician. (California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington state have similar laws.) House Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, who's also an anti-choice zealot, has called the law "misguided" and immoral. Congress can invalidate DC laws with a resolution of disapproval but it hasn't done so since 1991. The Associated Press says there's no indication that the Senate would take up the measure.

February 10

Tom Price confirmed as head of Health and Human Services

Why you should care: Senator Chuck Schumer put it best in November, saying: "Congressman Price has proven to be far out of the mainstream of what Americans want when it comes to Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, and Planned Parenthood. Thanks to those three programs, millions of American seniors, families, people with disabilities and women have access to quality, affordable health care. Nominating Congressman Price to be the HHS secretary is akin to asking the fox to guard the henhouse."

What happened: In an early-morning vote along party lines, the Senate confirmed Price (52-47) after a contentious debate over the Georgia Republican's ethical conduct—since, as a member of the House, Price shaped health policy while actively managing a portfolio of healthcare investments. Price, a former orthopedic surgeon, has been a critic of Obamacare from the beginning, is opposed to contraception coverage, and has a robust anti-LGBTQ track record. He'll likely take swipes at Medicaid and Medicare as well.

February 7

Dakota Access Pipeline will proceed

Why you should care: The pipeline could contaminate the water supply and threaten cultural sites. The Army Corps halted the pipeline in December following massive protests. At the time, a spokesperson said, "The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing." Continuing with the original route? Neither responsible nor expeditious.

What happened: The Army Corps of Engineers said in a letter to the House committee on natural resources that it would grant a permit for the controversial oil pipeline to cross the Missouri River for the final phase of its construction. In the letter, the Corps said it would waive the standard 14-day waiting period after congressional notification and drilling resumed on Thursday, February 9. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe filed a motion for a temporary restraining order on February 9 and a judge will hear arguments on February 13.





February 5

About that replace part of "repeal and replace"... Trump seems to be backtracking

Why you should care: Maybe you won't lose your health coverage as soon as we thought?

What happened: Creating a better option to replace Obamacare is harder than it looks. President Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly that a replacement for the Affordable Care Act would likely not be ready until the end of 2017 or in 2018. In January, Trump was singing a different tune, saying: "We're going to be submitting, as soon as our [health] secretary is approved, almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan."

February 2

Congress moves to gut gun control regulation

Why you should care: A weakening of the background check system will allow people with schizophrenia and severe anxiety to buy guns.

What happened: The House of Representatives voted 235 to 180 to strike down an Obama Administration rule that would have prevented some people with mental illness from buying guns. The rule would have required the Social Security Administration to report to the FBI's federal firearm background check system any person who receives disability benefits because of a severe mental health condition and has a third part manage those benefits, starting in December. The National Rifle Association supported the repeal, but so did the American Civil Liberties Union. The Senate still has to approve the measure.

Congress yanks a rule to protect streams from coal mining

Why you should care: Between this and the Dakota Access Pipeline, it appears that our government favors oil and coal over clean water.

What happened: The Senate voted to strike down the Interior Department's so-called stream protection rule just one day after the House moved to repeal it. The Obama administration finalized the rule on December 19 and it was set to take effect on January 19. It would have protected 6,000 miles of streams, and the fish that live in them, from mountaintop removal mining by requiring companies to avoid mining practices that permanently pollute streams or destroy drinking water sources with toxic heavy metals. It also would have established baseline pollution levels in waterways and then monitored them during and after mining, and returned streams and mined areas to the uses they were capable of before mining. Trump is expected to sign the repeal.





February 1

Vote on Health Secretary takes place without Democrats

Why you should care: Ignoring ethical concerns about Tom Price, the Senate Finance Committee went as far as to suspend rules that require at least one Democrat to be present to send a nominee to the full Senate. Not reassuring.

What happened: Democrats called to delay the Price vote until they could investigate whether his health stock transactions were conflicts of interest. When that didn't happen, they boycotted the vote on January 31, but Republicans muscled him through the following day. They did the same thing for Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary. Price was officially confirmed on February 13.





January 31

Trump announces his pick for the Supreme court vacancy

Why you should care: At 49, he's the youngest nominee since 1991 and could shape the court for decades to come.

What happened: Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a conservative judge from the the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colorado. Gorsuch has notably ruled in favor of religious freedom in cases challenging the Affordable Care Act's contraception coverage mandate. (One of them involved craft store chain Hobby Lobby and was appealed up to the Supreme Court). While he hasn't ruled on abortion, he doesn't seem to like Planned Parenthood very much. Happily, he won't likely sway the court on matters of reproductive rights (the Supremes voted 5-3 in June case). Read more on Gorsuch here.





January 30

Bills introduced to block abortion providers from family planning funding

Why you should care: Conservative lawmakers argue that blocking providers like Planned Parenthood from receiving funding will protect life, but the fact is that reducing access to birth control will only increase abortion rates, not lower them.

What happened: Legislators in the House and Senate simultaneously introduced legislation to overturn an Obama administration rule that prohibits states from withholding federal family planning dollars from health clinics that provide abortions. The family planning program, Title X, ensures that low-income people can access health services including Pap smears, breast exams, STD testing, and birth control. It serves 4 million people per year, about 1.5 million of whom get their care at Planned Parenthood. The existing rule says that states can't exclude a provider from grant money for any reason other than its ability to provide Title X services. (A legislative rider known as the Hyde Amendment already bans the use of federal money to provide abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a woman's life.) Neither bill has been voted on yet.

January 24

Congress attempts to block insurance coverage of abortion

Why you should care: These requirements disincentivize insurers from covering abortion and discriminate against low-income women.

What happened: The House passed HR 7 by a vote of 238-183. This bill would make permanent the Hyde Amendment, a budget rider Congress has approved every year since 1976, which blocks the use of federal funds to cover abortion services for women insured via Medicaid or those who work for the military or the government except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. Notably, Hyde excludes instances of unintended pregnancies that aren't the result of rape or incest as well as diagnoses of fetal anomalies incompatible with life. Hyde blatantly discriminates against low-income women and women of color and perpetuates inequality. But that's not all HR 7 would do. The bill would also prohibit private insurers from offering policies via the Affordable Care Act exchanges that cover abortion and would withhold the small business tax credit from employers who offered health plans with abortion coverage. Women who qualify for a healthcare subsidy would be ineligible if they purchased an insurance plan that covers termination.





Trump forges ahead with the Dakota Access Pipeline

Why you should care: Members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe are concerned that the pipeline will pollute the water they rely on and threaten sacred indigenous lands. The tribe and environmental activists have been camped out at the site for nearly a year.

What happened: Trump signed an executive order to expedite the construction of both the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. In December, The Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit that would have allowed construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline's final portion. The Corps also initiated an environmental impact study that could have delayed construction for years; Trump's executive order canceled the study.

January 23

Trump blocks US healthcare funding abroad

Why you should care: Trump effectively signed a death sentence for thousands of women worldwide and his expansion of the policy compared to other Republican administrations should send a shiver down the spine of anyone who believes in bodily autonomy.

What happened: Trump reinstated the so-called Global Gag Rule with a presidential memorandum. The rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, blocks international NGOs from receiving US funding if they counsel patients about abortion or refer them to a place where they can get an abortion. The organizations already can't use US aid money to cover abortions thanks to the Helms Amendment; the policy is known as a "gag rule" because if groups accept US funding they're essentially prohibited from talking about abortion or using private funds to cover abortions. (President Ronald Reagan introduced it in 1984 and it's been axed by every Democrat and reinstated by every Republican since.) Trump expanded the rule to not only apply to family planning organizations but also to global health organizations. As a result, women will die from unsafe abortions as well as myriad other health problems, since these clinics offer broader services, including maternal healthcare and lifesaving treatment for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. The rule will also paradoxically increase the abortion rate by reducing access to birth control. Trump signed this order the day after women's marches worldwide.





January 20

Trump puts the Affordable Care Act repeal in motion

Why you should care: If the ACA is repealed without a replacement, it will affect the 20 million people who have insurance through the exchanges or the Medicaid expansion. Coverage changes could impact people with employer-sponsored plans, too.

What happened: President Trump's first executive order, signed on his inauguration day, is the first step in gutting the ACA. The order gave federal agencies the authority to ease 'unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens' of the law by waiving or delaying the enforcement of key rules under their jurisdiction. For example, the IRS could choose not to enforce the tax penalty for failing to purchase health insurance. If fewer healthy people bought insurance through the exchanges, premiums would go up for everyone. It seems like the order would also allow the Department of Health and Human Services to shrink the preventive care benefits that insurers are required to offer. Copay-free birth control could be on the chopping block. HHS Secretary Tom Price is also against the contraception mandate.



